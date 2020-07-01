Kanye West Hits Out At Racism & Other Issues Through ‘Wash Us In The Blood’, WATCH

Kanye West released ‘Wash Us In The Blood’ on Tuesday morning. The track is first one to be released from his album God’s Country. Along with him, the track also had a voice of Travis Scott.

Through ‘Wash Us In The Blood’, Kanye West addressed several issues the humanity is facing. The video opens with footage from Black Lives Matter protest over George Floyd’s murder. It also had footage of Breonna Taylor, who is seen dancing. Taylor was shot dead by the police at her home on 13th March 2020. With a reference to such incidents, you might have got an idea about the context of the song.

Yes, you guessed it right! Wash Us In The Blood is a dig by Kanye West on humans, who are doing sins in the form of racism and other inappropriate activities. He also mentioned the crisis, the world is facing due to coronavirus. He also calls ‘holy spirit’ to help humanity through the song.

Check out the song below:

As of now, the song has been viewed by over 3.5 million people on YouTube. It has 249K likes.

Meanwhile, Kanye West has created a college fund for George Floyd’s six-year-old daughter Gianna and donated $2 million to different charities.

The rapper’s representative said that he has donated $2 million to charities associated with Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Floyd. In addition, he has also pledged to cover legal costs for the Arbery and Taylor families, reports variety.com.

