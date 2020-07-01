Over the years, WWE has provided us with some priceless moments and of course, a special shout out to those Attitude Era days. At that time, the company was at its peak and such magic is highly impossible to be revived. Speaking of the same era, we’ll be talking about the RAW segment between Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin, which shattered the records.

The segment traces back to the episode of 28th June 1999 of WWE RAW. The face-off between the two legends took place at North Carolina’s Charlotte Coliseum. It was a 12-minute match for a title. Apparently, Stone Cold Steve Austin defeated the deadman to grab the gold for the fourth time. He delivered back to back stunners to seal the victory.

The match between Undertaker and Texas’ rattlesnake garnered a whopping rating of 9.5 back then. If we breakdown the rating into numbers, then it’s around 10.72 million viewers. Surprisingly, the segment is still the highest-rated for WWE RAW and is yet to be surpassed.

Other most-viewed WWE RAW segments include Rock-Mic Foley’s ‘This is your life’, the revelation of ‘higher power’ and a confrontation between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Mike Tyson.

Meanwhile, speaking about Undertaker, in the final episode of docu-series, The Last Ride, the veteran called it off. He signalled his retirement post-career of 33 years. Undertaker said that the Wrestlemania 36’s Boneyard Match against AJ Styles is the perfect ending for his career.

“If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it. If [WWE Chairman] Vince [McMahon] was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there. In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out The Undertaker. I would have to consider that. Never say never, but at this point in my life and in my career I have no desire to get back in the ring,” Taker quoted.

