Avengers: Endgame Trivia #58: Iron Man Has Been A Hypocrite For Taking Digs At Spider-Man For His Pop Culture References, Here’s Why!

Marvel fans love Iron Man and Spider-Man’s banter in the films. In Avengers: Endgame, when Peter Parker returns during the final battle, Stark hugs him tightly. No fan can ever forget that emotional and endearing moment. Kudos to Robert Downey Jr and Tom Holland for giving such an exceptional performance.

Along with showing care and affection for Peter Parker, Tony Stark leaves no chance to taunt our Spidey. Our beloved Iron Man has a habit of cutting out Spider-Man for his pop culture references. But what if we tell you that Stark is being hypocritical here by taunting Parker? Wondering how? We will tell you in our Avengers: Endgame trivia today.

Our Avengers: Endgame trivia #58 will tell you the number of times Robert Downey Jr’s character himself poked fun at others with movie titles or character names. As mentioned by IMDB, in MCU films, Tony called Tom Hiddleston’s Loki Reindeer Games, a 2000 film and also Rock of Ages, a 2012 film. He calls Thor Shakespeare in the Park (1995), Point Break (1991). Star called Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye Legolas.

In Captain America: Civil War, Iron Man called Sebastian Stan’s Bucky ‘The Manchurian Candidate’ which is a 2004 film. In Spider-Man: Homecoming, he called Peter Parker ‘Crockett’. It is a reference to 1984’s Miami Vice. In Avengers: Infinity War, RDJ’s character called Ebony Maw ‘Squidward’ and Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord Flash Gordon, a 1980 movie.

Looks like Tony Stark is no different than Peter Parker!

Meanwhile, with Avengers: Endgame, Robert Downey Jr’s contract with MCU ends. It was his last film as Iron Man. However, there are reports that he will appear in Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow. But there is no confirmation on the same.

