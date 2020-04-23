Avengers: Endgame actor Tom Holland aka Spider-Man says his time during the COVID-19 lockdown has been “a little bit productive”. Holland, who is in London, opened about how he is being productive when he appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” through video-chat, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

When Kimmel asked how Holland is getting along with his family amid lockdown, the actor joked that there has been a lot of “getting drunk”, adding that actor Ryan Reynolds recently sent him a case of “spider-gin”.

He then went on to say that he is lucky to be “doing fine” and living in a place that has a nice outdoor space. Tom Holland then shared that he has been “a little bit productive” and has been writing a screenplay with his brother Harry — which they have already sent out to producers. He joked that sending the script to people has been nerve-wrecking because they might find out that he’s “stupid” or “can’t spell anything”.

Talking about the disruption to his projects, the Avengers: Endgame said that he was in Berlin filming “Unchartered” when the coronavirus pandemic hit. Now, the film will be rescheduled. He will also be shooting the next “Spider-Man” installment in the near future, but he is unsure when.

Amid the ongoing health crisis, Holland is working with The Brothers Trust, a charity set up by his family to raise funds for various causes. He is also keeping up with his co-stars, and recently Facetimed “Ironman” star Robert Downey Jr.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is aired in India on Star World.

