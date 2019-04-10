Avengers: Endgame Creates New Benchmarks In Pre Sales. Shatters Old Records With Huge Margin

Avengers: Endgame – the last part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is just two weeks away from the release but the wait is already killing fans. We all know, the hype for the film is huge and it will break several records upon its release. However, the surprise is that it has already started breaking the records and that too with huge margins.

Some of the leading American online ticket booking platforms started the pre-sale of tickets last week and the response has been phenomenal. According to an online platform Fandango, the film broke the pre-sale first day records of films like Star Wars: The Force Awakens and that too in a matter of six hours.

That’s not all!

The recent reports have suggested that the film has just started creating the benchmarks and it’ll just go wilder in coming days. A platform like Atom Tickets, for example, has reported that the sales for the tickets of Avengers: Endgame on their platform have been nearly double compared to the combined sale of Aquaman, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Avengers: Infinity War and Captain Marvel.

Now that’s something humongous and promises the Box Office numbers to be like never seen before. All we know is that it’s going to be quite a task to book the tickets for the film even in India.

Avengers: Endgame is the 22nd film from the MCU and is supposed to give the franchise an Epic finale. The film features big stars like Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Josh Brolin, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Scarlett Johansson and more.

