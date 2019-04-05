Captain Marvel Box Office: Beats DC’s Wonder Woman To Become The 1st Female Superhero Film Entering The $1 Billion Club!

Captain Marvel Box Office: It is toppling the record books by enjoying a tremendous run at the worldwide box office. Featuring Brie Larson in the lead, the movie has turned out to be the first female superhero outing to enter the coveted club of $1 Billion club.

The parent company of Marvel Studios, Walt Disney, officially shared about the box office updates of Captain Marvel. Till now the movie has earned above $358 million in the US, while in other territories, it garnered about $645 million at the ticket windows.

The movie took a flying start at the box office by raking $455 million gross in the first week and also registered second-best opening weekend for solo debut of MCU character, next to Blank Panther.

Captain Marvel also surpassed Wonder Woman, which earned over USD 100 million in the domestic market.

Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel introduces the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) first standalone, female-franchise title character, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel, essayed by Larson.

Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel follows Danvers’ journey as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. Based on the comic book series, first published in 1967, Captain Marvel is produced by Kevin Feige and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. It also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn with Annette Benin and Jude Law.

