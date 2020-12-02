Taylor Swift has always been supporting the LGBTQ community from the very beginning. In fact, her song ‘You Need To Calm Down’ featured queer celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres, Laverne Cox, Queer Eye’s Fab Five, Billy Porter and RuPaul to name a few. The Cardigan singer just won the Icon Award at the Attitude Awards 2020, isn’t that some great news?
Totally Swift deserved to win this award and there is literally no one better than her doing the ‘Icon’ job better than her.
In her acceptance speech, Taylor Swift spoke about supporting LGBTQ community and how she’s always going to advocate for it, no matter what and said, “I’m really grateful for this, this is so amazing, I want to thank anyone who had a hand in deciding that I should deserve this.”
“Mostly I want to say thank you to the fans for giving me a platform to make music and to be vocal about things that are right and wrong,” Taylor added.
The Cardigan singer continued, “I just believe very firmly that everyone should be able to live out their love story, without fear of discrimination, and the way for that to happen is for us to do that is to keep pushing governments to put protections in place for the LGBTQIA community.”
Concluding the speech, Taylor Swift added, “I promise to always advocate for that.”
Taylor is indeed a beautiful soul who believes in making the world a better place to live in. We have often noticed the Blank Space singer taking a stand on political and social issues and she isn’t afraid to speak her views, mind you.
Here is a full list of all the winners of Attitude Awards 2020:
Icon Award
Taylor Swift, presented by Todrick Hall
Culture Award
Russell Tovey, presented by Tracey Emin
Inspiration Award
Nikkie de Jager (aka NikkieTutorials), presented by Max Harwood
Ally Award
Michelle Visage, presented by RuPaul
Film Award
The Boys in the Band, presented by Layton Williams
Comedy Award
Rosie Jones, presented by Tom Allen
Honorary Gay Award
Paloma Faith, presented by The Vivienne
Community Award
NHS LGBTQ, presented by Dr Ranj Singh
Icon Award
Stephen Fry, presented by Simon Callow CBE
Breakthrough Award
Rina Sawayama, presented by MNEK
Music Award
Dua Lipa, presented by Mark Ronson
Gamechanger Award
Yungblud, presented by the Vamps
Hero Award
Munroe Bergdorf, presented by Edward Enninful OBE
Man of the Year
Luke Evans, presented by Darren Styles OBE
What do you think of Taylor Swift's speech?
