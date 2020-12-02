Taylor Swift has always been supporting the LGBTQ community from the very beginning. In fact, her song ‘You Need To Calm Down’ featured queer celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres, Laverne Cox, Queer Eye’s Fab Five, Billy Porter and RuPaul to name a few. The Cardigan singer just won the Icon Award at the Attitude Awards 2020, isn’t that some great news?

Totally Swift deserved to win this award and there is literally no one better than her doing the ‘Icon’ job better than her.

In her acceptance speech, Taylor Swift spoke about supporting LGBTQ community and how she’s always going to advocate for it, no matter what and said, “I’m really grateful for this, this is so amazing, I want to thank anyone who had a hand in deciding that I should deserve this.”

“Mostly I want to say thank you to the fans for giving me a platform to make music and to be vocal about things that are right and wrong,” Taylor added.

The Cardigan singer continued, “I just believe very firmly that everyone should be able to live out their love story, without fear of discrimination, and the way for that to happen is for us to do that is to keep pushing governments to put protections in place for the LGBTQIA community.”

Concluding the speech, Taylor Swift added, “I promise to always advocate for that.”

Taylor is indeed a beautiful soul who believes in making the world a better place to live in. We have often noticed the Blank Space singer taking a stand on political and social issues and she isn’t afraid to speak her views, mind you.

Here is a full list of all the winners of Attitude Awards 2020:

Icon Award

Taylor Swift, presented by Todrick Hall

Culture Award

Russell Tovey, presented by Tracey Emin

Inspiration Award

Nikkie de Jager (aka NikkieTutorials), presented by Max Harwood

Ally Award

Michelle Visage, presented by RuPaul

Film Award

The Boys in the Band, presented by Layton Williams

Comedy Award

Rosie Jones, presented by Tom Allen

Honorary Gay Award

Paloma Faith, presented by The Vivienne

Community Award

NHS LGBTQ, presented by Dr Ranj Singh

Icon Award

Stephen Fry, presented by Simon Callow CBE

Breakthrough Award

Rina Sawayama, presented by MNEK

Music Award

Dua Lipa, presented by Mark Ronson

Gamechanger Award

Yungblud, presented by the Vamps

Hero Award

Munroe Bergdorf, presented by Edward Enninful OBE

Man of the Year

Luke Evans, presented by Darren Styles OBE

What do you think of Taylor Swift’s speech? Tell us about it in the comments below.

