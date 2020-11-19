Mila Kunis found her first breakthrough performance in television series, That ‘70s Show. The project has been special for another reason. It was this set where the actress first met the love of her life, Ashton Kutcher. But did you know they couldn’t stand each other while working on it together? Below is all the scoop you need.

For the unversed, Mila and Ashton have been together for over 8 years now. The couple first began dating in April 2012. Despite her claims of marriage not being ‘important to her’, the actress ended up tying the knot with Kutcher within 3 years. They’re even blessed with 2 children – Wyatt and Dimitri.

But what has surprised us is the fact that Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher couldn’t stand each other during That 70s Show. In fact, they hated each other! “Ashton and Mila were absolutely not friends during much of the making of That ’70s Show. In fact, they couldn’t stand working together…The two were never close on the set. Quite the opposite,” a source close to RadarOnline had revealed in 2014.

Later in an interview with Glamous in 2016, Mila Kunis even opened up about their bittersweet relationship. She shared, “There’s nothing we don’t know about each other because we’ve known each other for so long: the ugly, the bad, the good. We went through a period where I thought he was crazy. At the height of his career, I was like, ‘Ugh, I don’t like you. I don’t even know you anymore. You think you’re such hot s**t.'”

That’s not it! Mila even revealed about the moments they would break up and get back together the next moment. It was a regular thing in their case.

Confessing that they went through, “full friendship breakups,” she added, “Then we’d get back together and be like, ‘Oh, sorry. I didn’t mean to overreact.’ ‘That’s OK.'”

Well, all’s well that ends well, isn’t it? Anyway, it was just everything that happened during That ‘70s show. We’ll let the bygones be bygones because we love Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s pairing!

