Mila Kunis has been in the showbiz business ever since she was 14. But till date, many feel that the actress still looks evergreen and equally refreshing. The Friends With Benefits actress has been making a lot of noise over her relationship with Ashton Kutcher. Reports claim that they’re heading for a divorce.

However, what we would like to focus on is Mila Kunis’ beauty regime. We love how she still date sparkles. Be it her no-makeup face in selfies to her red carpet looks, we’re in awe of it all. Just like Millie Bobby Brown, Mila too believes in ‘less is more’ when it comes to makeup. But what grabbed our eyeballs is this one tip that could bring about a whole new difference to our skin.

And no, it’s not an expensive product endorsed by Mila Kunis. Neither is it any DIY face mask or cream. It’s simply a habit that most of us wouldn’t even have our focus on. Can you guess? We’ll break it for you, scroll below.

Stick to this space for more such celebrity beauty tips!

Mila Kunis spoke all about her beauty secrets in a conversation with LUXEBC last year. While she spoke about hydrating yourself and cleansing your skin, what we loved is that one habit. Mila stressed on the need to change pillow covers frequently. Explaining why, That 70s Show actress said, “When we sleep, sweat, grime, dead skin cells, bacteria, and other buildup transfers onto our pillowcases. Some of the things that live inside the fabric of our pillowcases also transfer onto us, including dust mites and residue from fabric softener.”

Explaining the consequences of the same, Mila continued, “This buildup can cause acne breakouts and a dull appearance of the skin. If you suffer from allergies associated with laundry detergent or other fabrics, consider investing in silk pillowcases which are hypoallergenic, easier on the skin, and don’t mess up your hair as badly as other fabrics.”

It’s something that we’ve definitely heard on but never focussed on. So now onwards, we surely will. How about you all?

