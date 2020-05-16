Aquaman 2: Trouble For Amber Heard At PEAK, Over 41,700 Fans Ask For Her Removal!

Amber Heard is having a tough time, both in her personal and professional life. The beauty recently lost her mother amid the lockdown. On the other hand, the drama against Johnny Depp divorce row won’t stop too. On top of it all, her cozy pictures with Elon Musk have also leaked. All of this has led to her career at DC extended universe’s Aquaman in a limbo.

For the unversed, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp got married in 2015, but parted ways in just 2 years. Soon after the Aquaman actress accused the Pirates Of The Caribbean star of domestic violence. While it all turned into a legal battle, an audio of Amber accepting that she had been physically abusive too changed the entire scenario. Ever since, there had been petitions by DC fans to remove her from Aquaman 2.

Petitions have been doing the rounds across the social media platforms that demand the DC makers to remove Amber Heard from the upcoming installment of Jason Momoa starrer. Change.org has seen over 41,700 signatures on a petition titled as, ‘To eliminate Amber Heard of Aquaman 2.’ The request is directed to Courtney Simmons, Senior Vice President of Advertising and Communications of DC, Warner Bros along with Paul McGuire, Corporate Communications for DC Entertainment.

Fans have been backlashing Amber ever since the Johnny Depp row came into the light. Last month, intimate pictures of the actress with Elon Musk allegedly from Johnny’s private villa made things worst. It only further proved her wrong and gave an upper hand to the ex-husband.

There also have been reports that DC makers are contemplating on either removing Amber Heard or restricting her role in Aquaman 2. Some even state that Game Of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke may replace her in the upcoming Jason Momoa film.

