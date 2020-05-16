When ‘Iron Man’ Robert Downey Jr, ‘Thor’ Chris Hemsworth & Other Avengers THREATENED Marvel Makers To Quit!

Avengers: Endgame brought a full stop to the reunion of our favourite squad. We saw Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) bid goodbye to future MCU. Chris Evans AKA Captain America, on the other hand, gave up on his powers too. While that all remained in their fight against Thanos (Josh Brolin), did you know the cast was once against the Marvel makers?

Yes, it may be hard to believe but there was a time when the cast even threatened to quit the MCU. For the unversed, the incident happened somewhere around 2013 (after the release of Iron Man 3). Most members were upset about being underpaid for their work and demanded a hike in their salaries. In fact, some even mentioned the hypocrisy around Robert Downey Jr being paid far more than any other Avengers actor.

As per Deadline’s report of 2013, sources close to the industry opened up about the entire drama happened behind the scenes. The drama began with Robert Downey Jr’s hefty sum. “Some received only $200,000 for Avengers and Downey got paid $50M. On what planet is that OK?” This caused some bad blood behind-the-scenes. Marvel has created so much animosity by strong-arming and bullying on sequels already. It’s counterproductive,” revealed a source.

On the other hand, it is said that Chris Hemsworth went through the not-so-good experience with Marvel. He even wasn’t willing to return for Thor 2. “Marvel already has threatened to sue or recast when contracts and/or options are challenged. That prompted a few cast members to respond, ‘Go ahead’. I also understand that Scarlett Johansson told castmates she’s ‘not going to cut her quote’ for the film,” reporter Nikke Finke had shared.

Furthermore, that is when Robert Downey Jr came to the other members’ rescue and stood for them against the MCU makers. “I’ve learned the Avengers cast are becoming united behind Robert Downey Jr who is seen as the ‘leader’ – like ‘a big brother’ in the words of one rep – for all the younger actors in the ensemble.” One insider quoted, “He’s the only guy with real power in this situation. and b*lls of steel, too. He’s already sent a message that he’s not going to work for a place where they treat his colleagues like sh*t,” Finke had mentioned in her story.

Wow! Be it Iron Man or Robert Downey Jr, this man is worth looking up to either way.

