Post Ashley Benson & G-Eazy’s Kissing Rumours Surfaced, Cara Delevingne Comes To Her Ex-GF’s Rescue, "You Don't Know The Truth..."

Cara Delevingne and girlfriend Ashley Benson reportedly broke up a while ago and Pretty Little Liars actress was spotted kissing rapper G-Eazy this morning. This didn’t go down well with the fans of the former couple and they have started slamming Ashley Benson on social media. Now Cara Delevingne has come forward to defend her ex-girlfriend from the critics.

Ashley and G-Eazy were papped getting cosy, while they were out in Los Angeles on Thursday. The pictures went viral just after Ashley liked a post about her break up with Cara, as well as rumours of her fling with G-Eazy. The fans quickly concluded that Ashley is dating G-Eazy, and they began slamming Ashley for such shamelessness. Cara jumped to her ex’s defence and asked the fans to leave her alone.

The 27-year-old model took to her Instagram Story and wrote – “It’s more important now than ever to spread love, not hate. To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop. You don’t know the truth, only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be”.

The collaboration of Benson and the rapper on a recent cover of Radiohead’s “Creep” added more fuel to the fire on their dating rumours.

According to People, a source told the magazine that “Benson and G-Eazy are currently having a fling and it’s coming as she is getting over a breakup”.

Before dating rumours with Ashley, G-Eazy was linked to singer Halsey.

