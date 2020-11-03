This global pandemic wasn’t so bad after all. We all could watch series that we have been wanting to watch from a long time and one of the best series that we stumbled upon is Schitt’s Creek starring Annie Murphy, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Levy and Eugene Levy in pivotal roles.

Recently, Schitt’s Creek swiped most of the leading award shows in comedy genre at Emmy awards and the cast and storyline are indeed deserving.

The season 6 of the show was the finale season and we miss the Roses’ even more than we should. But guess what, Annie Murphy and Catherine O’Hara are having a little Schitt’s Creek reunion and our hearts are full.

Alexis Rose and Moira Rose are back together to shoot and promote Hudson Bay’s holiday ad. Yes, that’s correct.

Ever since the finale season aired last month, we have been missing Schitt’s Creek town more than ever and these little reunions are what we are living up for these days.

Watch the ads here:

Now, we miss Moira and Alexis even more!

Earlier this year, the cast of Schitt’s Creek or better known as ‘Rose Family’ appeared on Andy Cohen’s show and that’s when Daniel Levy revealed that he first told his mother that he was gay.

“I believe it was mom who just actually said, ‘OK, are you gay?'” added Eugene Levy who happens to be Dan’s on-screen and off-screen father.

“She did. My mom asked me over for lunch one day and I said, ‘Yes,'” recalled Daniel Levy. “She almost knew. My mom and I have a very close relationship in that sense and it almost felt like she knew that I was ready.”

Eugene further added, that his wife Deborah Divine knew that Dan was gay even before he came out and disclosed this to his family. “We knew for the longest time,” said Eugene. “We were waiting and then mom couldn’t wait any longer.”

The show promotes LGBTQ community strongly and we recommend you to watch Schitt’s Creek asap.

Meanwhile, tell us if you loved Annie Murphy and Catherine O’Hara coming together for a small reunion in the comments below.

