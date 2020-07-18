Anne Hathaway Fans! From The Intern To Interstellar, Her 5 Films That You MUST Binge-Watch This Weekend

It won’t be wrong to say that Anne Hathaway is one of the most sought after artists in Hollywood. She was reportedly one of the highest-paid actresses in the world in 2015, and has even bagged an Academy Award for her stellar performance in Tom Hooper’s 2012 historical musical, Les Misérables.

Now, as we enter the weekend Koimoi lists down 5 Anne Hathaway films that you must binge watch. We guarantee you some laughs, a roller coaster of emotions and a lot of inspiration for sure. Read on:

The Devil Wears Prada

This David Frankel directorial revolves around Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly, a powerful fashion magazine editor and Anne Hathaway’s Andy, who works as Priestly’s co-assistant. Besides giving you a dazzling sneak peek into the world of fashion, this film is also a must watch for Streep and Anne Hathaway’s distinguished performances and their unmissable chemistry.

Trivia: Did you know as part of her prep, Hathaway had actually interned at a fine arts auction house? “I did work at Christie’s for a couple of weeks, getting ready for The Devil Wears Prada, getting people coffee and doing whatever they needed around the office,” she had told ET. Now that’s some dedication, we must admit.

The Intern

If you are in the mood to watch a feel good movie this weekend, then go no further. Revolving around Hathaway’s Jules Ostin, Founder and CEO of a fashion start-up, and Robert De Niro’s Ben Whittaker, a senior citizen intern, the film will take you through an array of emotions, which will stay with you even after the film ends. It’s a journey from sharing a boss-employee relationship to becoming best friends, one which you wouldn’t like to miss out on. Do give it a dekko, if you haven’t already.

Trivia: Reportedly Reese Witherspoon was initially cast to play Hathaway’s role, but the former later dropped out of the project.

The Dark Knight Rises

Now, what can we say about this Christopher Nolan film? We are pretty certain that you have already seen The Dark Knight Rises a couple of times, but there is never a bad time to revisit a classic, isn’t it? Anne Hathaway plays a professional cat burglar and femme fatale in this superhero movie and her character’s chemistry with Bruce Wayne is quite a highlight of the film.

Trivia: According to IMDB, Hathaway had revealed that initially she had thought that she was auditioning for The Joker’s on again-off again girlfriend Harley Quinn. But it was only after she had a word with Nolan, when she realised that she was actually auditioning for Catwoman.

Interstellar

Another of Hathaway and Christopher Nolan collaborations, many consider this to be the latter’s best work so far. Besides Anne Hathaway’s NASA scientist and astronaut Amelia Brand, the film also features other Hollywood heavyweights like Matthew McConaughey, Jessica Chastain, Matt Damon and Michael Caine among others. It revolves around a team of explorers who travel through a wormhole in space with a mission to ensure humanity’s survival. If you haven’t seen this film already, trust us you are missing out on something.

Trivia: While speaking to Hollywood Reporter, Hathaway had revealed that she had nearly got Hypothermia while shooting for the film in Iceland. “I was feeling all sorts of weird flashes and things were getting a little hazy around the edges, and that’s when I turned to our first [assistant director], and I said, ‘Hey, I don’t know that much about hypothermia, but what are the symptoms?’” Hathaway had said.

Ocean’s 8

May be not one of Anne Hathaway’s best performances, but if you are in the mood for some laughs this weekend then this 2018 heist comedy film may not be a bad pick. Also, when you have other revered cast members like Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter for company then entertainment is definitely guaranteed. Go watch it.

Trivia: Anne Hathaway had replaced Jennifer Lawrence in this film.

