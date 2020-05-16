Angelina Jolie Collapsing, Struggling With Ill Health Ever Since Brad Pitt-Jennifer Aniston Reconciliation?

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston for a while now have been in the news for their allegedly rekindled romance. It is being said that the couple is back together, and are even quarantining together. Amidst it all, Angelina Jolie is said to be struggling in a way that’s impacting her health. Below is the scoop you need.

The entire rumour mill around Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s reconciliation began with SAG Awards. While the two never confirmed or accepted their romance – speculations have even started that the FRIENDS actress is pregnant. But what’s now grabbing our eyeballs are the reports that state Angelina Jolie is majorly suffering. The reunion has impacted her in a way that she’s depressed and barely even being able to stand.

A recent report by New Woman magazine has stated, “Angelina can barely stand up without collapsing. She is always lightheaded. Her assistants rarely let her walk anywhere by herself in case she keels over. It’s no surprise given what Angie eats – or doesn’t. You are lucky if you can force two grapes a day into her mouth alongside her usual mainlining of caffeine. And it doesn’t take a genius to know why.”

Furthermore, the report states that when Jennifer Aniston went to the hospital to meet Brad Pitt & 2 daughters after their surgery in Feb, it fumed Angelina Jolie. “Angie’s been consumed with rage and not much else from that moment,” the report added.

However, none of it is true. Angelina Jolie is perfect as far as her health is concerned. Also, there has been no proof around Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s love story. But what we have been seeing is Alia Shawkat visiting the actor even amid lockdown. That leaves us wondering what’s really cooking behind the scenes!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!