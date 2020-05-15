Angelina Jolie Is Planning On Taking Revenge From Brad Pitt’s Alleged GF Alia Shawkat THIS Ugly Way?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s romance is a tale as old as time. Reportedly the Maleficent actress has been going through a rough time ever since her separation from the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor.

Brad is reportedly quarantining with girlfriend, Alia Shawkat, and the two have been in love with each other for a while now. Although there’s no official confirmation on the same and the couple call each other good friends and that there’s nothing more than that but the rumour mill has a different story to tell.

A source close to In Touch Weekly has revealed that Angelina Jolie has hired a private investigator to spy on Alia. Yes, you read that right. “Even though Alia has done nothing wrong, it wouldn’t be surprising if Angie hired a private investigator to try to dig up dirt on her so she could use it to try to stop Brad from seeing the kids,” the source said.

Reportedly, the Fight Club actor knows former wife Angelina Jolie way to well and doesn’t want to get in any kind of drama with her. He is maintaining distance with her and is only focusing on co-parenting his kids with Jolie.

“But despite all the time that’s gone by since their split, Angie continues to make things as difficult as possible for him,” the source said.

Ever since Brad and Jolie got divorced in 2016, things have been nasty between the ex-couple and every now and then we see them throwing shade at each other.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!