Michael Jackson’s Ex-Wife Debbie Rowe Lashes Out At Those Calling The Pop Star A Paedophile

Michael Jackson aka The King Of Pop’s life always had some clouds of controversies surrounding it. But there was one news that shook the entire world. It was the accusations of child molestation. He was said to be a paedophile and even the legend himself proclaimed of spending nights with young boys in one of the documentaries.

After making such a shocking confession in Martin Bashir’s documentary Living With Michael Jackson, the pop singer had gone through a trial. Though he was cleared of all charges, the accusations refuted to slow down even after Michael’s death. Addressing the same, his ex-wife Debbie Rowe is defending her husband. She calls all such allegations nonsensical.

In an interview called The Debbie Rowe Interview: The Missing Tapes that re-emerged after Michael Jackson’s death in 2009, Debbie said, “Yeah boys hang out with other boys… I’m not his mother. I didn’t see anything inappropriate about it at all. I’m confused as to where people have come up with the decision, the blanket statement that it’s inappropriate. It’s because they have preconceived ideas that are absolutely incorrect. Period.”

Further opening up about these claims on Micheal Jackson, Debbie added, “He’s their father and he’s not a paedophile. I’m tired of the lies. I’m tired of the bulls**t.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!