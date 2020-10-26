Adele BREAKS The Internet With Her SNL Performance; Fans Say, "She's Coming For The EMMY Of Best Actress In Comedy Series"

Adele has been the talk of the Tinseltown lately. From her drastic weight loss picture on her 32nd birthday celebration to her recent SNL (Saturday Night Live) act, the fans can’t stop hailing the Hello singer.

This was Adele’s first-ever comedy act at SNL and the Someone Like You singer shared the good news on her Instagram a while ago.

The news went viral in no time and fans were going haywire about her performance at SNL. Sharing the good news with all her fans on Instagram, Adele wrote a long heartfelt post.

“Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?” the Hello singer wrote.

“Itll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election…which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no! I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all. See you next week ♥️🤞🏻” Adele added.

Now, ever since Adele performed at SNL, fans are going gaga over her performance and already cheering for her to get an EMMY for best actress in comedy series. Haha!

A user tweeted, “How drop-dead gorgeous is Adele! Stunning! #SNL #AdeleOnSNL”. Another user tweeted, “I DID NOT REALIZE HOW MUCH I MISSED ADELE WELCOME BACK #AdeleOnSNL”

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Oh, we would love to see that happening.

Way to go, Adele!

