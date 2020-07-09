Michele Morrone’s life has changed upside down and all thanks to Netflix’s Polish Erotica film, 365 Days. The Italian actor now has a massive fan following on social media especially among women post the success of the film.

Reportedly, Michele Morrone has bagged his first international six-figure deal with a renowned kickass brand. Any guesses?

It’s none other than the Italian luxury brand, Guess. According to a report by TMZ, fashion designer Paul Marciano has signed Michele as the face of his upcoming holiday campaign. In fact, the 365 Days actor is getting paid a whopping amount and a lot more than a usual male model.

A while ago, Michele Morrone shared a picture with a legendary fashion designer on his Instagram account and wrote, “We both came from earth and we both always have dreamed of the sky. Thank you @paulmarciano see you in few days!!!”

Talking about the deal with TMZ, Michele Morrone revealed that he flew to Switzerland to meet Marciano and it signed it the same day. But it is actually, designer’s wife who gave an approval seal on the deal as she is a huge fan of 365 Days.

Michele Morrone will shoot the campaign in a luxury villa in Lake Como nearby a pool alongside two white women and the deal includes social media obligations, cover photoshoots and public appearances.

