Kanye West Is Dealing With Serious Bipolar Episode, Kim Kardashian & Family Left Concerned

Rapper Kanye West is reportedly suffering from a serious episode if bipolar disorder. His family is concerned for his health and behaviour. Kanye, Kim Kardashian’s husband, recently announced that he would be running for President via Twitter. An interview with Forbes regarding the same faced a lot of concern and criticism.

According to TMZ, a source close to the rapper said that Kanye usually suffers episodes of bipolar disorder once a year. This has affected his decision-making skills and his statements in the last week.

Kanye West, back in October 2018 on TMZ Live, had said that he avoids taking his bipolar medication as it ‘stifles with his creativity.’ Sources say that his family is worried about him. But they hope things will become better as they always do. The main problem here seem to be the rapper’s proclamations.

On another note, Kanye West has gained support for his presidential campaign from Elon Musk, via Twitter. People seem to be sceptical about this after his interview with Forbes in which he shared a lot of his opinions.

From dumping Donald Trump to slamming Joe Biden, Kanye West talked about God, claimed that he had Covid-19, and pushed an anti-vax narrative. He also revealed that his new party is called ‘Birthday Party’.

