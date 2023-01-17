One of the biggest phenomenon across the globe on TV is none other than the iconic sitcom Friends. Even after decades of ending its 10-season long run on television, the show has managed to have the most recall value amongst the shows that have found cult status over the years. Even now as we speak, there must be thousands of fans watching/binging random episodes from their couch and reliving the life of the famous gang. But while the fandom only keeps growing, there are also multiple theories floating

Yes, just like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DCU and the many fantasy IPs, surprisingly even Friends has a realm where fans curate theories about the show and the characters to date. Over the years we have seen many such theories where one has even claimed that the entire show is just Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe hallucinating and that made things darker than we ever thought.

So while we are busy wrapping our heads around some more dark Friends theories that have circled in the past, the latest one is even more shocking because it says that the characters in the hit Sitcom represent the ‘Seven Deadly Sins’. While there are only six characters in the show including Phoebe, Monica, Chandler, Rachel, Joey, and Ross, the theory has an interesting take on who the seventh sin is. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

To brush up your memory, Friends starred Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe, Courteney Cox as Monica, David Schwimmer as Ross, Matt LeBlanc as Joey, and Matthew Perry as Chandler. The theory as per a Screenrant report says that these six characters represent the sins listed under the Deadly Sins. The theory calls Chandler a Sloth, Joey represents Gluttony, Ross signifies Wrath, Phoebe represents Lust, Rachel signifies Greed, and Monica is accused of Pride.

While these are the sixth sins out of seven, the last one of Envy. Now the Friends theory has an interesting way of listing the last. They include Gunther and the audience together and call them the seventh sin, which is Envy. While this is interesting, it also brings a darker tone to a show that is a breeze of goodness to the world.

