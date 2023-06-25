Jennifer Aniston is the epitome of grace and beauty, and ever since she appeared as Rachel Green in the American sitcom Friends, her fashion has evolved with every passing day. Apart from her acting skills, if anything, her fans admire her for her unique sense of style. She is in her fifties – who can tell? Well, we have stumbled upon a few pictures from her 2010 Golden Globes’ red carpet look, and we are hooked on it. Scroll below to check it out!

For the unversed, on the work front, Jen An was last seen in the movie Murder Mystery 2 along with Adam Sandler and showed her fashion affair in the film like no other. Be it in a lehenga or in party dresses- she proved she’s the hottest mama!

Today, we have brought pictures from the 2010 Golden Globes red carpet, where Jennifer Aniston could be seen stomping on our hearts, wearing a black risque Valentino gown featuring a one-shoulder sleeve with a cleav*ge baring and thigh-high slit detailing that touched almost the edge of her groin area. She could have faced a major wardrobe malfunction, but the actress dodged the situation with her grace.

Jennifer Aniston paired the look with Versace shoes, a black vintage Ferragamo minaudiere and Fred Leighton jewellery that included golden danglers and a bracelet. For makeup, Jen opted for a glam look, and with a full coverage foundation, bronzed and blushed cheeks, defined brows, kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara and nude brown glossy lip shade- she completed the look. She kept her usual blow-dried hair open and let it flow over her shoulders.

Check out the pictures as found on Pinterest:

Jennifer Aniston is surely the boss lady we all know. What are your thoughts about her fashion skills? Let us know.

