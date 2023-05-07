“That is America’s a**” is probably one of the most famous lines in the Avengers franchise. Ant-Man said it for the first time in Avengers: Endgame for Captain America, and well, no one can say that Chris Evans has definitely got a great backside. But if he was ever to get a competition, we have to say that Dakota Johnson would come pretty close. The actress works hard and has an amazing body and a great a**. To know more about it, scroll on!

Dakota is one of the fittest actresses in Hollywood and someone who has maintained a specific weight throughout her career. Her physique is proof that she is quite conscious about working out, fitness and diet. That’s the reason why she looks stunning in extravagant gowns, bikinis, casual dresses, and pretty much everything.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A few years ago, Dakota Johnson’s fan page on Twitter, called Dakota Johnson Arg, shared a series of pictures of the actress looking absolutely amazing. Ironically, she wore an oversized black hoodie and tight black leggings that hugged her thighs and a** perfectly. It accentuated her backside marvellously and made her look even more curvaceous.

Take A Look:

Dakota in LA today 😍

Body goals 💪💪 #DakotaJohnson pic.twitter.com/ZmYQkpjypC — Dakota Johnson Arg 🇦🇷 (@DakotaArg) December 14, 2018

We have to say, Dakota Johnson, even in a pair of casual athleisure wear, looks phenomenal! It seems that the actress, just like her character Anastasia Steele from Fifty Shades Of Grey, does not miss a day of gym. She completed her outfit with black and grey sneakers and butterfly sunglasses. She exuded a relaxed and chilled vibe while carrying her bottle, keys, phone and wallet.

The Persuasion actress wore her hair down and flaunted her signature bangs and peachy nude lipstick. While half of Dakota’s face was hidden with her sunnies, we could see her wearing a matte sweat-proof foundation. She wore a chunky ring in her right hand and flaunted a French manicure.

Not going to lie, but the workout and the diet are doing amazing thin for Dakota Johnson’s physique and her a** could definitely give Captain America’s a** aka Chris Evans’ backside a run for his money!

For more such fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Kirsten Dunst Described Kissing 30-Year-Old Brad Pitt As A “Gross” Experience: “Yeah, It Was Gross! I Stand By That”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News