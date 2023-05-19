Bella Hadid is one of the top models in the world currently, and her confidence-filled s*xy ramp walks are proof. Born Isabella Khairiah Hadid, Bella began her career in 2012 and has modelled for several high-end luxury brands, including Alberta Ferretti, Fendi, Moschino, Versace, Victoria’s Secret and more. Today, we are talking about her ensemble to her debut VS after party.

Bella is known for dishing out fashion goals every time the paparazzi snap her, and this 2017 red-carpet appearance was no different. Scroll below to see how s*xy she looked and how she styled her sheer, cle*vage-showing ensemble to the VS afterparty. The event also saw her mom, Yolanda Hadid and elder sister, Gigi Hadid, in attendance.

While Bella Hadid undoubtedly looked way too s*xy strutting the ramp in very saucy Victoria’s Secret lingerie, she glammed up in a sheer silver sequin gown to the afterparty. To the after party – of the show that marked her debut as a VS Angel- the younger Hadid sister Younger sibling opted for a daring sheer cut-out dress with her cle*vage on display and showed off her n*de coloured p*nties underneath.

Bella Hadid looked like a Goddess slaying in a beautiful silver SS17 Julien Macdonald’s ‘Look 35’ gown. The floor-length silver outfit featured a plunging neckline – completed with eye-catching silver stud detailing that teased fans with a glimpse of her b**bs . The figure-hugging ensemble featured a knee-high slit at the back, and the sheer material – despite a beautiful silver sequinned design, displayed her n*de-coloured underwear.

As for her hair and makeup, she opted for her dark locks to fall in soft waves on both sides of her face with a centre parting. As for the makeup, Bella looked glamorous with a pinkish lip tint, a little drama around her eyes, blush, bronzer and a hint of highlighter. She lets the sequins shine as she accessorises with killer high silver stilettos, finishing the ensemble.

Check out Bella Hadid’s looks here:

From 1-10, how much would you rate this 2017 afterparty look of Bella Hadid? Let us know in the comments.

