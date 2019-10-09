Want That Subtle Wedding Look This Season? Take Inspiration From Alia Bhatt!

Alia Bhatt has been giving us some major fashion goals and with the wedding season around the corner, the Highway actress has given us just the right outfit choice for a wedding that you need to attend to fulfill your social or professional commitments.

Alia’s latest look is something that is not very heavy and yet makes her look at her elegant best. Clad in a beautiful Red saree by Jaipur-based label Picchika by Urvashi Sethi, Alia completed her look with a matching solid color blouse.

The drape featured hand painted black botanical prints on its silk organza base and the work on the saree was complete with ‘gotta patti’ work. Alia wore nothing but a pair of chunky gold jhumkas with her outfit in terms of jewelry and let her saree do all the talking.

Her blow-dried tresses fell in soft, sensuous waves, and her makeup was minimal – a clean base with a hint of bronzer and a nude lip color. Bhatt completed her Indian ethnic outfit with Kolhapuri wedges in gold.

Alia Bhatt’s outfit is the perfect choice for all you girls who want to make a statement during your next wedding outing but do not wish to go overboard with your choice of clothes!

