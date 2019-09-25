Want A Glowing Skin Just Like Anushka Sharma? Here Is What You Can Do!

Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in Zero, is one of the most talented actresses in B-Town. Give her any role and Anushka dwells into the character perfectly. Her performance in horror film Pari was par excellence and we are sure everyone is looking forward to seeing her on the big screen again soon.

But it is not just her acting but her beauty that brings us here. She is one of the most candid actresses when it comes to skincare and makeup. We often spot her wandering about without makeup and it won’t be wrong to say that she looks absolutely flawless sans makeup. Having a fair skin can be an advantage but managing it can be a task. But Anushka faultlessly manages to do it. Here’s how.

Anushka believes in detoxification of the skin using organic products, She indulges herself in healthy eating habits and exercise. But the one product that she swears by is a neem face mask that helps detoxify her skin and to keep it glowing. She says that the mask helps her keep blemishes away and provides the skin with the required nourishment.

Adding to this, Anushka said, “I try to do simple but effective things to keep my skin looking healthy and flawless. I drink tons and tons of water. Also, I believe in eating right. You are what you eat! Using the right products is also important. A sunscreen lotion, a moisturiser and a cleanser are my go-to products in skincare. Also, I always remember to remove all my make-up before sleeping.”

Well, Anushka is not wrong. Neem is quite beneficial for the skin as it helps to fight acne and makes your skin look radiant. What’s an added benefit is that you can make this face pack at home. Just mix a few spoons of powdered neem into a few drops of rosewater. You can add lemon juice or yoghurt for better results as well.

On the professional front, Anushka is yet to announce her next project post the debacle of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero. She is reportedly said to be a part of Farah Khan’s Satte Pe Satta. An official announcement about the same is yet to be made.

