Actress Urvashi Rautela, is one of the highest paid actress in Bollywood who is also happens to be the most followed celebrity as per Forbes India. Urvashi has been always known for her impeccable fashion sense and dazzling on-screen presence, recently left fans and fashion enthusiasts in awe as she graced the pre-release event of her highly anticipated film, BRO – The Avtar, alongside the charismatic superstar Pawan Kalyan. He event was nothing short of glitz and glamour, and Urvashi stole the limelight with her mesmerizing look.

Urvashi Rautela’s choice of attire for the pre-release event was an exquisite black shimmer saree, which showcased her impeccable taste in fashion. She wore an heavy embellished designer Saree by Itsombusomya the rich black shimmer saree accentuated her radiant complexion, while the shimmering fabric added a touch of extravagance to her overall look. The sensuous neckline added a hint of allure to the ensemble, making a bold yet tasteful statement. The fitted silhouette of the blouse perfectly complemented her svelte figure, enhancing her natural grace and charm.

Talking about the makeup in an all-glam look she went for nude shimmer eyes along with perfect blush and nude lipstick to add a perfect contrast to her hevay ensemble. Talking about her tresses she kept her hair open with loose wavy curls with side partition. Urvashi accessorized her look with minimal stud earrings and simple diamond bracelets and rings. Urvashi effortlessly owned her look and carried herself with a magnetic aura, leaving the audience captivated by her presence. Her infectious smile and charismatic personality further added to the enchantment of the evening.

Check out the video now,

Urvashi Rautela also gave a thank you speech in front of a massive audience He thanked all her directors and team of Bro for giving her the opportunity.

Urvashi is soon going to be seen alongside megastar Pawan Kalyan in the film BRO – The Avtar. Her song along with Pawan Kalyan’s tittle ‘My Dear Markandeya” has aroused a crazy fanbase in the minds of the audience and her groovy and sensous dance moves have already taken the internet to storm.

Urvashi continues to be a source of inspiration for fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. As the anticipation for her upcoming film soars, it is safe to say that Urvashi Rautela’s on-screen brilliance is only matched by her off-screen fashion brilliance.

