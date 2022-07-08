Uorfi Javed Flaunts Her Toned Waist In An Unusual Netted Design Dress

Taking her fashion game a notch higher, former ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ contestant Uorfi Javed (Urfi Javed), who is known for her bizarre style game, this time made heads turn with a bold powder blue cut-out dress.

She shared a video on Instagram, where she is seen dressed in a blue dress as she with a cut-out of a netted design in the front, showcasing her toned waist and her tattoo. She completed her look with braids and high heels.

Taking to the captions, Uorfi Javed wrote: “I refuse to follow the rules where society tries to control people with low self esteem.”

Earlier, she took over social media with a dress she made of electrical wires.

On the work front, Uorfi Javed was last seen in a music video along with singer Kunwarr.

The actress is known for her roles in ‘Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania’, ‘Meri Durga’, ‘Bepannaah’ and ‘Puncch Beat Season 2’.

In 2018, Uorfi was seen in ‘Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie’ and two years later, she joined ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’.

