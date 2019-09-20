The Zoya Factor Promotions: Sonam Kapoor Paints The Town Red With These 7 Stylish Avatars!

Sonam Kapoor is the fashion queen of B-Town and there is no second thoughts about it. She manages to rock any outfit and playing with different colours is her favourite thing. With the help from her younger sister and stylist, Rhea Kapoor, Sonam always manages to look stunning. Many fashion fanatics take notes of what she wears and she truly is the Zoya factor for them when it comes to fashion.

Recently, during the promotional spree for her just-released film The Zoya Factor, we saw Sonam wearing red and only red clothes to these interviews. Ask us why! Well, it was because the film is based on India’s lucky charm, a woman named Zoya Solanki and to make sure that luck is transposed off-screen too, on the makers’ side, Sonam declared that she will only wear shades of red throughout the promotions.

And man she did surprise us all. From ethnic wear to smart casual, Sonam pulled off the red colour like a boss. She paired her looks with oxidised jewellery, bold makeup, chic bags and elegant footwears. Not just her ensembles, Sonam also experimented with her hairstyles and we are sure there is room for everyone to take inspiration from her looks. Check out her 7 best looks here:

Talking about the film The Zoya Factor, it hit the theatres today and is getting mixed reviews from the audience. The film has kickstarted on a dull note at the box office and now we wait to see how much does the film mint on its first day.

