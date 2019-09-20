IIFA 2019 was a star-studded affair like every year. There was Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone with husband Ranveer Singh to make it a memorable starry night. A fan just shared a video of Salman Khan cheering for Katrina Kaif while she is performing on the stage and it has our heart!

The video starts and Salman just jumps off as soon as Ayushmann makes an announcement for Katrina’s performance saying, “Presenting the very charming, gorgeous and extremely talented Katrina Kaif!” And oh my man, Salman’s smile for Katrina is something that you just couldn’t miss. Check out the video here:

The video is already going viral on the Internet and fans are going gaga over it. Salman and Katrina were last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat which was released on Eid and gained tremendous numbers at the box office. While interacting with media at IIFA, Salman specially mentioned that he was excited to see Katrina’s performance and appreciated it.

