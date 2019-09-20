Dear Comrade actor Vijay Deverakonda has quite a few interesting projects in hand for now. He recently announced his upcoming Tamil and Telugu film, World Famous Lover opposite four leading ladies in the film, Aishwarya Rajesh, Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite.

The announcement tweet came as a surprise to Vijay’s fans and now he has unveiled the first poster of the movie. The poster looks intriguing than ever. Vijay looks intense, aggressive and in love. There’s blood pouring down from his face and he’s yelling with a cigarette in one hand. His hairdo looks similar to what we have seen in Arjun Reddy but if only looks could kill, we would be dead by now. He shared the poster on Twitter and wrote, “First Look. #WorldFamousLover

#WFLFirstLook, check out the poster here:

Vijay’s last movie Dear Comrade opposite Rashmika Mandanna didn’t work that great at the box office and since then, he has been maintaining a low profile. The title of the movie suggests that it is going to be a romantic film. The schedule for the film hasn’t been announced yet. We can’t wait to see Vijay on big screen again though.

