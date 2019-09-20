‘Unfortunate’ Says Vijay Deverakonda As Varun Tej’s Valmiki Retitled To Gaddalakonda Ganesh At Last Minute Before Release

South star Varun Tej starrer Telugu film Valmiki which has been now retitled as Gaddalaknonda Ganesh was one of the most awaited releases in Tollywood. The film till the very last minute of its release was surrounded by controversy following its original title i.e Valmiki.

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda was taken aback when he came to know about it as he took on Twitter to express his disappointment, as his tweet read: “#Valmiki is now #GaddalakondaGanesh. Unfortunate that this was allowed to happen to a movie but the theatres will fill up and people will enjoy the film. My support and best wishes to @IAmVarunTej, @harish2you Anna, @Atharvaamurali, @hegdepooja and the team.”

Talking about the controversy, the film’s original title was objected by members of Boya Community.

Reportedly, the members of the community had also filed a petition in court as they didn’t want Varun starrer to release with its original title as it hurt their sentiments. Following the petition, it was late yesterday when Telangana High Court issued a notice asking the makers strictly to retitle the film’s name immediately before its release.

If reports are to be believed the film is banned in Anantapur and Kurnool districts of Andhra Pradesh.

The film which hit big screens today has got decent opening and is said to be running well in other parts Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Apart from Varun, Gaddalaknonda Ganesh also stars Pooja Hegde in lead along with Atharvaa Murli in a major role.

Gaddalaknonda Ganesh is a Telugu remake of 2014 release Tamil hit Jigarthanda.

The Varun starrer is been helmed by director Harish Shankar.

