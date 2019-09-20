Fukrey Boyzzz Trailer: The Animated Version Of Cult Comedy Starring Varun Sharma & Others Is Here To Make You LOL Again

Fukrey released huge love from public as it released back in 2013 and proved to be a sleeper Hit. This film was equally loved by all age groups owing to its excellent comedy and light-hearted nature. Keeping this in mind the producer of the film ‘Excel Entertainment’ has announced an animated series of the same.

The animated series which is being called as ‘Fukrey Boyzzz‘ will go on air from the 12th of October. The show will unleash the same madness of the characters Choocha, Hunny, Laali and Bholi as it was shown in the film.

The trailer of the show has just been released by the makers of the film ‘Farhan Akhtar’ and ‘Ritesh Sidhwani’ and its already being applauded on social media.

Sharing the eccentric animated trailer of Fukrey Boyzzz, Farhan Akhtar shared, “#Fukrey created history; #FukreyBoyzzz can potentially rewrite rules in the kids’ genre.

The show will deal with the younger versions of the characters and will portray the ‘masti’ they had during their school days.

Just like the film the show promises everyone peals of laughter and a good, happy mood post watching the episode. Coming on air from the 12th of October episodes would be telecasted every day at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm.

