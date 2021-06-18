If you follow your heart, you know what place it will take you? Well, it has to be Greece. The sandy toes, blue skies are the best thing about this Southern European country. Last night, Dior Cruise organised its 2022 show in Athens and The Queen’s Gambit fame Anya Taylor-Joy made a stunning entry on the red carpet with a sheer gown.

Advertisement

Besides, Joy celebrities like Cara Delevingne, BlackPink’s Jisoo and Miranda Kerr also made heads turn with their entry on the red carpet.

Advertisement

The Queen’s Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy wore a silver-embroidered, floor-grazing shimmery gown by Dior and looked like a goddess. Amid the pandemic, we were really missing out on red carpet appearances and Dior Cruise 2022 was a perfect start to it.

Anya Taylor-Joy’s dress had a cape detail styling to it and for makeup, she went soft glam with glittering eyes and bold brows and red lips. Joy donned a neat french braided bun along with her glittery attire.

Take a look at it here:

Doesn’t Anya Taylor-Joy look mesmerizing? We are drooling over that perfect hot summer body and dress.

Talking about the impact of ancient Greeks in Dior Cruise 2022, Maria Grazia Chiuri who happens to be the creative director of Dior told Vogue, “Everybody thinks of Greece and Italy in terms of holidays… But our research was really big in terms of the history of Greece. We worked to show how important this time was, not least for the 20th century.”

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old actress is the woman of the hour. Her extraordinary performance in The Queen’s Gambit has gotten her positive reviews from critics as well as her fans from across the globe.

What are your thoughts about Anya Taylor-Joy’s stunning entry at the Dior Cruise 2022? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Selena Gomez Rates Her Past Outfits & She’s Drooling Over Those ‘B**by Pics’; Check Out How Taylor Swift Inspired Her!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube