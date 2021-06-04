Without a doubt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is still one of the most stunning and gorgeous women in the world. Even after she gave birth to Aaradhya Bachchan in 2011, her fashion sense didn’t diminish. In fact, over the years, we have seen her sense of fashion and style reflected in her daughter’s looks.

Today, as we were scrolling through Miss World 1994’s Instagram account, we could help but keep saying wow every time we saw this mother-daughter duo together. From traditional to western and casual to formal and red carpet looks, they have slayed everywhere.

So today, we bring you 10 looks that we personally love of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya Bachchan. They just don’t look wow but also prove how strong this super cute mother-daughter’s fashion game is.

The Royal Family

They may not hold the titles, but there is no denying that Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya Bachchan look like royals in this family photo. While Aishwarya is dressed like a Barbie in an off-white/pinkish textured floor-length, sweetheart neck gown, Aaradhya looked like her mini version in a pink one-shoulder dress with a spray of ruffled making a design from the top till the hem.

Bright As Sunshine

During Cannes 2019, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya Bachchan gave us moth-daughter fashion goals in these gold and yellow ensembles. While mommy dearest rocked a gold shimmery Jean-Louis Sabaji Couture gown with an elaborate sweetheart neckline, her mini version look like a Disney princess in that yellow high-low dress with a gigantic rose near one strap.

Rocking The Casual Look

Who said this mother-daughter duo could only give us fashion goals in gowns and other high-end couture? Just look at them here! Snapped during a car ride to Cannes 2019, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan are seen rocking causal looks consisting of stylish jumpers/hoodies, slacks and oversized glares. Don this similar look and click a selfie with your mom/daughter, and we bet you will get a lot of praises.

The Traditional Royal Family

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya Bachchan looked like royals in the look shared above, and they took it further with this desi look. While Abhishek donned black, Aishwarya looked like a queen in her red saree with a gold zari border and golden circles on it. She completed her look with gold jewellery. Aaradhya looked cute as a princess in her orange with red and gold work chaniya choli.

Twinning in Red & White Ensembles

In 2018 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra at a fashion show in Doha. While she looked like a dream walking the ramp in a red and white gown, it was her twinning with Aaradhya Bachchan that won our hearts. Mrs Bachchan looked stunning in the MM couture outfit with intricate detailing, embroidery and a trail; Aaradhya rocked a similar outfit – in colour and style.

Princesses At An Award Show

I know you will say Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a queen, but the title princess suits better. During a 2018 event, Miss World 1994 was felicitated, and her daughter accompanied her to receive the awards. While their cuteness on stage made us go ‘aww,’ their fashion game also impressed us. Aishwarya wore a black and silver clean-layer dress, while Aaradhya Bachchan looked like a Barbie in this cute peach ruffled ball gown with a little red lacework.

Beauties In Black

During a public appearance in 2018, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan showed us how to rock black and reap praises for it. While the Dhoom 2 actress opted for a black gown with intriguing designs and sequin work on lace, Aaradhya was cuteness overload in an ensemble that features a sleeveless black top and a pleated white skirt. Beauties right!

Picture Perfect Family – In Another Desi Look

We have shown you two looks above where this family of three – Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya Bachchan – have impressed us. Once again, they donned their ethnic best and left us with only one word – WOW. While Abhishek wore a blue-grey kurta with white pyjamas, the Guru actress wore a heavy work gold saree, and Aaradhya matched her in pink chaniya choli with gold work. Dressed like them to a function, and everyone’s eyes will be on you guys only – just don’t overdo it, please.

Twinning In White

For her final outing during Cannes 2018, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a white gown – with a shimmered down the front and detailed, embroidered trail – by Rami Gadi. While her avant-garde hairdo was a point of focus, her cute pictures with Aaradhya caught our attention. Like her mommy dearest, she opted for a white ensemble, but it was pretty much simpler than hers. What are your thoughts on it?

Stylish As Always

Another Cannes 2018 look of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya that had us staring at them was when the beauty queen wore this purple Micheal Cinco gown. While all eyes were on her butterfly metamorphosis gown that loads of embellishments, lines and more, she made sure to keep her daughter in the limelight too. The little Miss Bachchan wore a red one-piece flare dress with a little white work on the bodice.

Do you like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya Bachchan’s fashion game? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

