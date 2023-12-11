The wedding season is here, and can we just say that for a bridesmaid, sorting her wardrobe is the hardest part? How many times have you already scrolled through all your favorite celebs’ Instagrams to find one outfit that will let your inner diva shine while also adding a touch of elegance? Well, it looks like Tamannaah Bhatia got you covered with her recent saree soiree. The actress stepped out in a mesmerizing Anita Dongre saree that, in so many ways, hit the sartorial jackpot.

From corsets to floral gowns and thigh-high slits to bodycon, there’s no one in Bollywood currently who’s doing justice to the title of fashionista quite like Tamannaah. While the actress can sizzle in any avatar, Tammy’s ethnic attires make our hearts skip a beat. The Lust Stories 2 star has an exquisite collection of traditional outfits. This year, the actress has been taking her love for sarees to the next level, and it just seems like she saved the best one for last.

We get it! Choosing a bridesmaid outfit can be an arduous task since you aspire to check so many boxes with just one sartorial staple. Of course, being a best friend, you should not outdo the bride, but that should not stop you from putting your best fashion foot forward, right? That being said, let’s explore more details of Tamannaah‘s outfit, which has all the potential to earn you the title of the hottest bridesmaid of this wedding season.

Tamannaah stepped out with her beau, Vijay Varma, to attend newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s star-studded wedding reception. The actress, like always, was dressed for the occasion, slaying in an elegant floral saree that was equal parts sensational.

For the starry event, Tamannaah trusted Anita Dongre’s ‘Whisper of the Wild Forest’ saree set in black worth Rs 1,38,000. The Lyocell saree, featuring intricate floral sequin embroidery, was paired with a matching viscose blouse boasting a plunging neckline and backless details. She tied the saree in a low-waisted manner and went with a sultry drape.

The Jee Karda actress accessorized her look with dangler Kundan earrings, dainty bracelets, and a ring. She opted for black wedges and carried a golden potli pouch. Her hair was tied in a neat bun.

Ditching her go-to pink hues, Tam opted for red lips, which aptly went with the bright and vibrant vibe of the night. The actress rounded off her air-brushed looks with defined brows, mascara-laden lashes, and heavily blushed cheeks.

Isn’t Tamannaah’s latest look a total steal deal? What are your thoughts?

