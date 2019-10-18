Steal Clothes From Alia Bhatt’s Wardrobe For Every Wedding Occasion This Season!

Steal Clothes From Alia Bhatt’s Wedding Wardrobe For Every Wedding Occasion This Season

Alia Bhatt has always been on the top of her fashion game. Many fashion fanatics follow what and how Alia wears to different events and try and copy it themselves. Alia Bhatt, was all over the news when she attended her best friend Devika Advani’s wedding for the clothes that she wore and we think it is the ultimate wardrobe to steal clothes from.

Sangeet

Alia wore a vintage rose floral skirt designed by Anushree Reddy for the Sangeet. Alia was styled by Ami Patel and kept her look subtle. She went for soft curls which added a bit of drama to her entire look. Minimal makeup, a trendy potli, and a beautiful ring finished off her dreamy ensemble.

Haldi

For the haldi, Alia went very basic yet ethereal. She opted a pastel green suit with intricate work on it. Though her outfit was simple, she made it look extravaganza with the accessories and makeup. She tied her hair in a modish updo and went sans make-up, keeping it all-natural.

Mehendi

The Sadak 2 actress chose a sky blue lehenga for the morning Mehendi ceremony. She paired the Anita Dongre outfit with a yellow embroidered blouse. Alia rounded off her look with statement silver earrings and a cute potli. Wavy hairdo and minimal makeup completed her look.

Wedding

For the big day, Alia was all decked up in a gorgeous saree designed by Manish Malhotra. She chose to wear a royal blue colour saree and complimented it with highlighted makeup. She completed her look with a maang tika and a silver stone necklace. She tied her hair in a messy ponytail and went for dewy base and makeup.

At night, Alia wore a classic ivory kurta by designer Anushree Reddy’s collection. She kept her look dazzling and beautiful. Dangling earrings, cute braids and simple make-up elevated her look further.

Which look of Alia’s will you try? Let us know in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!