Priyanka Chopra’s Hubby Nick Jonas’ Karwa Chauth Note Has Left Netizens Amazed! Check Out Their Crazy Reactions

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their first Karwa Chauth at Jonas Brothers’ concert recently. The pictures went viral and became the talk of social media as soon as they were shared by the couple.

Nick Jonas wrote a heartfelt note along with the pictures which was loved by the fans. However, there’s another section of netizens that don’t believe that the caption was written by Nick. They instead believe that Priyanka herself wrote the post and have funny reactions. Have a look at some of them.

Priyanka went from "I don't need men for anything except for kids" to celebrating Karva Chauth real quick https://t.co/pLcwbh93so — Nikhil (@iNikhil) October 18, 2019

Yeh pakka Priyanka ne type kiya hai. https://t.co/517nsujgNj — El Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) October 18, 2019

Meri ek tang nakli hai main hockey ka bahut acha player tha ek din Uday bhai ko meri kisi baat par gussa aa gaya unhone meri hi hockey stick se meri tang tor di par dil ke bohat ache hain foran hospital le gaye meri nakli tang lagwayi or mujhe ye danda kharid k diya https://t.co/EfPlq5vJQ5 — ﻓﺎﻃﻤﮧ. (@FaamaJafri) October 18, 2019

nick after realising priyanka tweeted from his account- pic.twitter.com/YNn7klRyzh — शिvam (@Oye_Protein) October 18, 2019

Aren’t these hilarious?

Meanwhile, Priyanka along with her cousin and actress Parineeti Chopra will be dubbing for the Hindi version of Hollywood animated movie Frozen 2.

Disney India has roped in Priyanka to dub for Elsa and Parineeti will voice for Anna in the upcoming sequel of the hit film Frozen.

“Elsa is a fictional character who’s known to be strongly-opinionated and level headed, traits that I deeply connect with. This not only made me want to be part of the film, but also gives me a wonderful opportunity to present one of the most-successful animated films to our local audiences,” Priyanka said.

“My happiness just goes up a notch knowing that Parineeti will be voicing Anna’s character. The two of us have never worked together before and this seems like a perfect movie to come together and an experience that I am going to cherish forever,” she added.

