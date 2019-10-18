Karva Chauth has been the main takeaway of this week. It is one of the main festivals celebrated in India by women for the long and healthy life of their better halves. Bollywood divas who got married recently have shared their Karva Chauth pictures on social media. From Priyanka Chopra to Anushka Sharma to Shilpa Shetty, they treated their fans with some lovely pictures.

Every year Sunita Kapoor, wife of actor Anil Kapoor throws a party and celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, wife of actor Chunky Panday, Bhavna Panday, wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor among others attend it. Let’s take a look at all the Karva Chauth celebration pictures:

Priyanka Chopra shared the picture and wrote, “Karwa chauth at a @jonasbrothers concert. Definitely a first I’ll always remember! @nickjonas #karwachauth”.

“My everything #karwachauth”

Anushka Sharma shared the picture and wrote, “My partner for lifetime & beyond and my fasting partner for the day Happy karvachauth to all ”

Sonali Bendre shared the picture and wrote, “Moon spotting #KarwaChauth : Jaya aunty”.

Shilpa Shetty shared the picture and wrote, “No marriage is perfect…It is a union of two imperfect souls who with a little thoughtfulnes , patience and love ..add a lot of life to the number of years ,they live as partners Thankyou @rajkundra9 for fasting with me every year.. our 10th year.. Falling more in love with you . Ahem ! Hubby loves the last pic Don’t miss the smile.. Enjoy the feet touching once in a Red Moon .Ha ha ha”

“Karva Chauth puja .. with the KC gang . Thankyou @kapoor.sunita for getting us together and being the bestest hostess always .”

Preity Zinta shared the picture and wrote, “Happy karva chauth to all the couples out there Wish you all loads of love, happiness & togetherness always. I’m grateful to my better half for Indulging me by participating in everything that matters to me even though he doesn’t always understand our 1000 Indian traditions including Karva chauthJust as he becomes a little Indian everyday I become a little American & together we strive to love & respect each other and our belief systems. ”

Neeti Mohan shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, “Only cuz you like it cheesy here it is …. “Tum aaye to aaya mujhe yaad ,Gali main aaj CHAND nikla “ The moon, sky and the city never made a better canvas for a picture. Breaking our first #karwachauth fast together was Sacred. Thank you being my fasting and feasting partner for life @nihaarpandya ”

Raveena Tandon shared the picture and wrote, “Some fast for the gods that they have never seen or met.For me, the holiest,purest,is the prayers for the living souls,my parents,my husband my family,who enrich my life everyday with love happiness.I pray and thank god for everything . Happy #KarvaChauth ”

“Thank you @kapoor.sunita for making this so special for all of us every year .. you are an amazing host , looking after us with the minutest detail..Happy #KarvaChauth Girls!”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared the picture on Instagram with love emoticons.

Bipasha Basu shared the picture and wrote, “Fast Followed By Feast #monkeylove #karwachauth2019”

