Laabam Star Vijay Sethupathi Gifts A New Building Erected For The Film To Local Farmers

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy star Vijay Sethupathi will be next seen in Laabam. Apart from his acting, Vijay is also well known for his down to earth personality and modest nature that never fails to win hearts. In the same attempt, the actor has now gifted a building to local farmers.

The actor who is shooting for filmmaker S.P Jhananathan’s directorial titled Laabam gifted a newly built building to the local farmers of Peruvoyal village in Tamil Nadu.

It happened such that for an important scene in the film the makers instead of erecting a set, built a building on Vijay’s request and that too at his own cost. The actor paid for all the expenses.

Vijay who will be seen with Shruti Hassan in lead in Laabam post wrap up of film gifted the building to the local farmers residing in the village for their use.

Talking about Laabam, the film deals with the backdrop of problems faced by farmers in their daily lives.

The Vijay starrer film is produced by the actor himself along with P.Arumuga Kumar under the banners of Vijay Sethupathi Productions and 7Cs Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

The release date of Laabam is yet to be finalized by the makers.

From professional front, apart from Laabam, Vijay also has two big films in his hands in the form of Thalapathy 64 and Sanga Thamizan.

Vijay was last seen on the big screen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy which released early this month.

