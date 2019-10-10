Thalapathy64 : Vijay's Look From The Sets Of Lokesh Kangaraj's Directorial LEAKED

Kollywood star Thalapathy Vijay is in news all across Social media not just for his upcoming release Bigil, but also for his next which has been tentatively titled #Thalapathy64.

The latest news related to Thalapathy 64 is, a 15-second long clip and a picture of Vijay from the sets of the film have been doing rounds all across Social media. Following which the superstar’s fans have been trending the clip and the picture of their favourite actor all over the internet.

Talking about the clip, one gets to see Vijay fans grooving to the beats of drums on catching a glimpse of their favourite star.

About the picture, the actor can be seen in a stylish look sporting a vest and sunglasses.

About Thalapathy 64, the film was launched last week by the makers on occasion of Navratri. The Vijay starrer has Makkal Selvan aka Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist.

The Vijay starrer also has actress Malavika Mohanan along with Shantanu and Anthony Varghese in major roles.

The film is being helmed by Lokesh Kanganaraj and produced by Xavier Britto under XB Film creators.

Thalapathy 64 is slated for release in mid next year.

Talking about Vijay’s Diwali release Bigil, the Tamil venture is a sports-drama based on the backdrop of women’s football.

The film has Vijay in dual roles, as the actor will be seen playing the roles of father and son. The father’s part will have him playing a local goon, and the son’s part will have him playing a coach to women’s football team.

The sports-based venture is been helmed by Atlee Kumar and has Nayanthara as the leading lady opposite Vijay.

The Vijay starrer will release on 27th October on the big screen.

