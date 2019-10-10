Closet launched! Deepika Padukone opens her closet to the world to spread awareness on the occasion of World Mental Health Day

Deepika Padukone is one actress who always makes a statement with her fashion picks, each time and is undoubtedly, one of the most beautiful leading actresses in the industry. The actress always comes up with her unique sartorial choices which sets her apart. And today, to the delight of her fans- the actress has launched her CLOSET which is open to one and all on the occasion of World Mental Health day.

Recently, she announced her Closet Initiative and today, she launched her closet on her website. Every month, the actress will be sharing some of her favorite pieces from her closet on her website. Her closet contains Deepika’s versatile and stylish clothes and choose from pieces curated by Deepika herself. From staple tees and athleisure to red carpet looks and accessories, The Deepika Padukone Closet has something for everyone.

While announcing on her Instagram she shared, “To each and every one of you, This #WorldMentalHealthDay I am delighted to announce the launch of The Deepika Padukone Closet™ where you can shop and own some of my most favourite pieces from my wardrobe! Visit DeepikaPadukone.com/closet ,shop till you drop and don’t forget to share a picture of yourself with your purchases and tag #TheDeepikaPadukoneCloset!

Moreover, every contribution will support ‘The Live Love Laugh Foundation’ that aims at giving hope to those experiencing stress, anxiety and depression. Fans have been super excited ever since the moment Deepika hinted at something new coming and well, we have the closet open to the world today!

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Chhapaak‘, a film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She will also feature in Kabir Khan’s ’83‘ where Deepika will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev in the film. She also turned producer for both her upcoming projects and “Chhapaak” and ‘83.

