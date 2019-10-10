From Priyanka Chopra To Sonam Kapoor: 3 Wedding Trends Set By The Bolly Divas That You Should Follow

A wedding is not just a day of giving people a glimpse of the commitment and love you have for your partner but also your wedding ensemble. Yes, ladies, we know how important the wedding day is for you and today we have brought you some trends brought by Bollywood divas that you should definitely follow.

Bollywood shaadis have always been a big thing and the Bollywood stars have made sure that do something so unique that their wedding becomes the talk of the town. From getting names etched in the bridal clothes to ditching the jooti, our favourite B-Town stars did it all and here are the top three trends that we thought were really cool.

The Twisty ‘Mangalsutra’

Mangalsutra have always been really important part of the wedding fashion and Sonam Kapoor gave a very quirky twist to hers. She wore her mangalsutra on her wrist and we think that this trend is quite awesome. Even Shilpa Shetty is known to wear her mangalsutra on her wrist and we think you should definitely try it out.

Sonam Kapoor wears her ‘mangalsutra’ round her wrist and units a brand new style development https://t.co/vBCuFFLqZc pic.twitter.com/RtwSN5N1sb — 1 Click Par (@1clickpar) May 20, 2018

Ditch the Jootis: The traditional jootis and the heels can be painful and many Bollywood stars decided to ditch these footwears. Deepika Padukone was spotted wearing sneaker during her reception as she danced it off with Amitabh Bachchan. Even Sonam Kapoor’s hubby Anand Ahuja wore sneaker under his traditional wear for The Day.

Newlyweds Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja photographed as they arrive for their reception in #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/CnUDsUV3PF — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2018

Etching names on wedding dresses

Priyanka Chopra’s wedding dress was straight out of a dream. She wore a white Ralph Lauren gown that was made with 23,80,000 mother of pearl sequins. But what made it extra special was that she got hand-stitched words and phrases, including Nick’s full name Nicholas Jerry Jonas, the couple’s wedding date and her parent’s names on her dress. Even Nick added a piece of lace from Priyanka’s dress and embroidered the words “My Jaan” to it.

These were some trends we think were really nice and should be included in your wedding too. Which trend are you choosing for your wedding? Let us know in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!