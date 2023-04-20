Son Ye-jin is among the most influential South Korean stars in the world. With her acting mettle, the actress has won millions of hearts and continues to do so. Be it acting or her style, she has perfected everything and is indeed unbeatable. Talking about her style, the ‘Crash Landing On You’ star once stopped time in a body-hugging white dress that made one of her best fits on a red carpet.

Ye-jin began her career in 2000 with ‘Chi-hwa-seon’, which was screened at Cannes Film Festival. Moving ahead in her career, the actress proved her skills and ruled both the silver and small screens.

Son Ye-jin soon became a leading actress in South Korea. While her acting skills are commendable, her fashion sense is on another level. Be it a red carpet or the streets of Seoul, the 41-year-old never fails to turn heads. In 2014, the thirty-nine actress attended the 51st Grand Bell Awards, leaving everyone in awe of her white gown look.

For the event, the actress slipped into a sleeveless white gown with symmetric details throughout the fabric. The dress was made up of an elegant material with intricate threadwork and a sheer look. The gown featured a V neckline through which the actress flaunted her cl*avage, while she showed a lot of skin with a deeper back. As the dress hugged her body perfectly, Ye-jin showcased her curves and took our breaths away.

As usual, Son Ye-jin did not opt for heavy accessories and rather wore stone-studded earrings. She flaunted her glass-glow makeup with a thin layer of mascara and pink lipstick. The actress tied her hair in a messy bun and completed her look with her breathtaking smile.

