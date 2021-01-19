Bigg Boss 13 contestant and Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill on Monday shared a stunning picture that is all about love, going by her caption.

In the Instagram image, Shehnaaz poses on the bed. She is dressed in blue denim paired with a powder blue off-shoulder blouse. She opted for basic make-up and kept her long hair open.

For the caption, Shehnaaz Gill dropped two red heart emojis.

Check out the post shared by Shehnaaz Gill below:

Shehnaaz gained massive fandom with her stint in Bigg Boss 13, which concluded in January 2020. Her chemistry with the show’s winner Sidharth Shukla made the duo popular and the two even had a hashtag #SidNaaz trending on social media.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz brought back the chemistry when they featured in the music video of the song Shona Shona by Tony Kakkar.

Meanwhile, In a recent conversation with her fans on Instagram live, Shehnaaz Gill claimed that she’d have been married by now if she was a struggler. It all actually happened as a fan asked the singer about her marriage plans.

“Shaadi? Meri umar nahi hai shaadi ki. Ab mere paas hai time. Agar main struggler hoti toh main pakka shaadi kar leti. Mere bachche bhi ho gaye hote (Marriage? I don’t think I am at the age where I should get married. I still have time. If I was a struggler, I would definitely have been married. I would have kids also by now),” she said.

