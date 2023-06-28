Shehnaaz Gill became a household name and one of the most loved Indian celebrities after participating in Bigg Boss 13. Even though she didn’t win the Salman Khan-hosted reality, BB13 gained the fashionista much exposure and millions of fans.

Shehnaaz is pretty active on social media and keeps her 15.3 million Instagram followers up to date about her life by posting about her films, family and fashion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about the most recent thing Shehnaaz Gill posted on Insta, the ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ actress looks nothing less than a Barbie Doll. In the post, captioned with a black heart and deets of who all helped her look killer, we see full-length and close-up pictures of her slaying in a black and pink ensemble.

Talking about the attire, Shehnaaz Gill opted for a mini cherry pink silk skirt from the designer label Gauge81 and paired it with a black sheen turtleneck top and a stylish black blazer. What’s interesting about this attire is that the draped skirt – that showed off ‘Punjab Ki Katrina’s’ well-toned legs can cost you almost half your monthly salary. Wondering how much it costs? A look at the designer’s website reveals the mini piece of fabric cost a whopping 340 EUR (Rs 30,420 as per current conversion rate)

The ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ actress style this Boss Lady look by having her shoulder-length brown locks parted in the centre and giving a doll-like feel. The actress kept the makeup to a minimum by opting for a nude lip shade, blush, and eyeliner. She accessorized the look with a pair of killer high strappy heels and a variety of chunky gold rings and earrings from Mischa vd Goes (misho_design)

Check out Shehnaaz Gill’s look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Let us know what you think of her look in the comments. You can also simply write ‘hot’ or ‘not’ to drop your thoughts.

Must Read: Dior Mumbai Fashion Show: From Anushka Sharma’s Classy Yellow Dress, Rekha’s Regal Kanjeevaram Saree To Ananya Panday’s Old School Fit – Check Out Best & Worst Dressed Celebs From This Historic Evening!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News