We all love to grab essentials from our favourite celebrity brands but it often becomes a task when they’re unavailable in our country. Custom duties and third-party distributors will now be a thing of the past for Rare Beauty, which is launching in India on the 15th of June, 2023. The excitement is at par because of the number of positive reviews for Selena Gomez’s brand. Still not sure what to grab your hands on? Scroll below because we’ve got you covered.

The best thing about Rare Beauty is all its products are cruelty-free and vegan. There’s a wide variety ranging from face, lip, and eyes products while providing tools such as beauty blenders and brushes. The brand is also inclusive with as many as 48 shades of foundations, which is excellent for starters. Yea? It was launched in 2020 and aims at building a world where everyone embraces their imperfections and gets comfortable in their skin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rare Beauty was amongst the Top 5 celebrity brands in the world with £50.2 million (INR 515 crores) in revenue in 2023. With the Indian launch, fans have been super excited and most of them cannot wait to grab their hands on the bestsellers.

Here’s a list of products from Selena Gomez’s brand that are a MUST HAVE:

Soft Pinch Liquid Blushes

If you’re heard the concept of liquid blushes for dry skin and powder blushes for oily skin, Rare Beauty is here to break the myth! I’m an acne-prone skin girl myself and have been using these blushes for over a year without any fear of breaking out. My favourite from the range is ‘Joy’ and ‘Hope’ and my next big purchase is certainly going to be ‘Faith’ or ‘Believe’ (or both because I can’t get enough!).

What’s also to be noted is that a little goes a long way. All you need is a dot, and the formula is enough to cover your cheeks and provide you with that dewy, natural finish with a tinge of pigment. Also, don’t forget to notice the ‘heart’ on the toe applicator, which is a unique feature revealed by queen Selena Gomez herself.

Price: $23 / Rs. 1899

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez (@rarebeauty)

You can also opt for the creamy blush range (Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush), which has five shades and comes with the prettiest packaging and some crazy suitable formulations! That costs just a dollar less as it retails for $22 (Rs 1817).

Positive Light Under-Eye Brightener

Literally, 99% of us reading this article would want to deal with our under eyes without having to apply heavy concealers and deal with crease lines. This Rare Beauty product provides a no-makeup-makeup look and leaves the eyes looking brighter and hydrated without the worry of setting it with powders. Coverage is sheer to medium and is a beautiful product if you love radiant, glowing skin.

There are 6 shades available ranging from light to deep for Positive Light Under-Eye Brightener.

Price: $24 / Rs 1983

(You can also opt for their brightening concealers for a dewy makeup look if you want to deal with problematic areas, including blemishes, fine lines, redness, and they have as many as 48 colour shade variants!)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez (@rarebeauty)



Positive Light Liquid Luminizer

Liquid highlighters are probably the second most loved product of Selena Gomez’s launched cosmetic brand, after their award-winning blushes. We all love that glam look, but to have that shine from within is just a different ball game! That’s what this Rare Beauty product provides – instantly dewy, buildable glow which is perfect for day outings as well as parties in the night.

Enchant is my favourite, although you’d be totally confused about which one to grab your hands on amidst 8 options.

Price: $25 / Rs 2066

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez (@rarebeauty)

Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Sunscreen

Honestly, who even wants to go for a heavy foundation for a long day at the office or the mall? Selena understands that and has come up with a gorgeous product – a tinted moisturizer that blurs out your problematic areas without feeling heavy on the skin. It’s a tinted moisturizer with sun protection that allows you “look and feel like YOU.”

There are 24 shades with cool, warm, and neutral undertones.

Price: $30 / Rs 2478

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez (@rarebeauty)

That is certainly not the end of our favourites because Rare Beauty also provides the most beautiful mascaras, setting sprays and bronzer sticks. But the aforementioned products are those that we’d totally stock over and over!

Selena‘s Rare Beauty will be available in India from 15th June, in-stores exclusively at Sephora and online at NNNOW.

Must Read: Kendall Jenner Leaves Little To Imagination In Her Racy Cut-Out Bikini Top Flaunting Her Underb**bs & That Scintillating Shower View Is To Die For – See Pic

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News