Jennifer Lawrence has achieved a lot in a short period with her sheer hard work and talent, the actress might be a goofball behind the camera, but she is captivating in front of it. She never holds herself back and gives more than one hundred per cent in her projects, and doesn’t shy away from stripping her clothes off in a tasteful manner.

JLaw is currently gearing up for her upcoming comedy film No Hard Feelings, and we have brought you a picture of the actress soaring up the mercury levels, and it’s definitely not safe for work! JLaw recently made news by sporting flip flops under her classy and gorgeous red gown on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival, making the netizens laud her for that.

The picture of Jennifer Lawrence had been shared on Instagram by one of her fan accounts, named queen_jennifer_lawrence, where JLaw could be seen donning nothing but a posh coat with a fur collar and a pair of n*de-coloured stockings. The Hunger Games star sat on the edge of a luxurious car seat with high heels, a pair of earrings and a statement necklace on her apart from that oozing confidence. Check out the picture here:

For makeup, Jennifer Lawrence was given a full-coverage foundation with thinly kohled eyes and loads of mascara. For her lips, she was given bold red coloured lipstick along with her classic blonde hair and a slightly sensuous smile. However, many have been writing in the comments, which is true because the image of JLaw has been photoshopped on model Kayslee Collins’ face, and the photo is from the 2015 issue of Playboy magazine. Here is the original pic for reference, but what are your thoughts on this pic; do you think JLaw would have nailed it, or do you think Kayslee takes the crown for this one? Let us know in the comments.

Kayslee Collins in the original. Looks likes someone has been doing a bit of photoshoping. pic.twitter.com/tNg48wB1BJ — dean connors (@boyscout1966) November 6, 2021

