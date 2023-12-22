Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez are the two names that can ignite war instantly on social media. While Hailey and Selena are happy in their individual lives, their fans take it upon themselves to establish who is better than whom. Selena fans often accuse Hailey of copying the Calm Down singer and vice versa. We have been once again provided the opportunity to settle this debate once and for all! Selena was recently photographed in a dress similar to the one Hailey wore before her.

Selena made headlines by revealing that she is in a relationship with music producer Benny Blanco. The Rare Beauty owner even posted mushy pics after the confession. On the other hand, Hailey is happily married to Justin Bieber and is a successful businesswoman. She has her skincare line, Rhode Skin. Justin and Selena might have moved on from one another, but their fans still refuse to move on, which results in online hate against Hailey.

Selena Gomez was recently photographed for Vogue magazine, and among the dresses, she wore a white dress that looked stunning on the songstress. The short dress featured a wide neckline with one of the sleeves draped on one shoulder. The outfit had layering details at the bottom. The songstress nailed the look with minimal matte makeup.

Selena Gomez sported sheer foundation with blushed cheeks and brown lips. Her hair was neatly tied at the back, styled with a massive black bow. She accessorized her outfit with earrings and black heels. Selena simply looked pure in this look.

Hailey Bieber fans think Selena Gomez copied the look of their idol. A few months back, Hailey wore a similar outfit in the color pink; it also had a layer and umbrella detailing at the bottom. It was also one-shouldered. The model tied her hair in the half-open-half-tied style. She, too, styled it with a bow.

However, Hailey Bieber is accessorized with gold earrings and fingerrings. For footwear, she sported white socks with black shoes. Hailey wore signature makeup with rosy cheeks, groomed eyebrows, and glossy lips.

Hailey and Selena’s picture has been made into a collage and posted on social media platform X by a Hailey fan, nermo.

And they were saying that "Hailey Bieber copying Selena" 😭 https://t.co/EPp1op8I9W pic.twitter.com/UZSCz4PDw1 — nermo (@everhaileyb) December 21, 2023

