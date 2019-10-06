Secret Behind Sara Ali Khan’s Fat To Fit Body REVEALED! Try It Out Yourself

With just two movies in her kitty, Sara Ali Khan has become a very bankable name in the industry. The audience is in an awe of how good she is in person and how well she looks on the big screen. The Simmba actress has gained a lot of popularity in no time and it is not just her acting that has to be given credited for it.

Sara Ali Khan’s weight loss journey is also something people talk about a lot. The actress who used to be obese has lost a considerable amount of weight and we finally know how she did it. Her fitness and nutritional doctor – Dr. Siddhant Bhargava, who is a known celebrity fitness and nutritional scientist and co-founder of Food Darzee, spilled the beans on her inspiring transformation.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Siddhant told, “Sara had given up junk, the main reason why she had put on so much weight to start with. She knew she had to start eating healthy and working out. The changes were very simple. Increase the amount of protein to stimulate more muscle growth and tone. That would increase Sara’s overall metabolic rate and help sustain weight loss. Eat healthy food because that would help with her hormonal profile.”

“And lastly, choose the carbs smartly which were low glycaemic index and less insulin spiking. With respect to exercise, changing the notion of doing only cardio was important. Sara had to make weight training a part of her life,” he added.

Talking about her current diet, Sara’s doctor revealed, “In terms of nutrition, she usually eats a good portion of protein, be it chicken fish or eggs every single day. On her vegetarian days, she eats paneer for protein. She includes good healthy fats like avocado and seeds and nuts in her diet too. She loves eating fresh vegetables for my fibre. She usually eats carbs before her workouts and her mid-day snacks are either berries/yoghurt/ seeds and nuts. She won’t take cheat meals if she is actively preparing for a shoot but otherwise once in two weeks she haves a cheat meal.”

Sara suffered from PCOD and her doctor revealed that Sara tackled it very maturely and systematically. “She has never used it as an excuse. She only speaks about it to motivate other young women because this problem is solvable with the correct guidance. She knew that the only answer to treating it losing weight which she did. She’s lost 45 kgs and now her PCOD is well under control.”

“Also the correct nutrition and exercise protocol while losing the weight is very important because yoyoing is not a great idea. So once you’ve gotten rid of the weight, it’s important to keep it off,” he added.

Well, that is pretty inspiring, right?

On the work front, Sara will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal alongside rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan. She is also a part of Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No. 1 sequel.

